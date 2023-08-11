NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

NXRT stock opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth $542,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 51.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at $335,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

