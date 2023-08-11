MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2023

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MNOV opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $117.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MediciNova by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 28,906 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.