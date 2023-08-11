MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MNOV opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $117.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MediciNova by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 28,906 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

