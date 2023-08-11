MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of MNOV opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $117.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
