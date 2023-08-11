Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.65 million, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTIC. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter worth $1,878,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.