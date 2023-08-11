LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LPTH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
LightPath Technologies Stock Performance
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 14.30%. Equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
