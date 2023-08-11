Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $73.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.96. The firm has a market cap of $598.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $187.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.49 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $60,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $74,821.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,509 shares in the company, valued at $965,776.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $60,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,534.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth $8,293,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 24,663 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,017.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

