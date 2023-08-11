Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) to Sector Perform

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AerSale from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of ASLE stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $549.60 million, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. AerSale has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). AerSale had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that AerSale will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AerSale news, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $60,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,547,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in AerSale in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in AerSale by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AerSale by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AerSale by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in AerSale in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

