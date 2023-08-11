Credit Suisse Group Boosts Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target to $53.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the local business review company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on YELP. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Yelp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Yelp Price Performance

YELP opened at $42.79 on Monday. Yelp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $337.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.96 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $857,863.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,669.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,134,809.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $857,863.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,669.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,198 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,253,025 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $313,770,000 after acquiring an additional 577,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $89,614,000 after acquiring an additional 123,355 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 19.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,600 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $76,858,000 after buying an additional 348,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,180 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $63,430,000 after purchasing an additional 107,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,960 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $74,421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,663 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

