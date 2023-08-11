Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issued By Zacks Research

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $7.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GM. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,641,093,000 after buying an additional 819,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,090,060,000 after purchasing an additional 383,957 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in General Motors by 51.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in General Motors by 94,113.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,133 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,969,000 after buying an additional 5,948,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

