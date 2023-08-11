Brokers Set Expectations for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $6.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.88. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $22.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q1 2024 earnings at $5.53 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.51 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $547.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $532.50 and its 200 day moving average is $547.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,960. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

