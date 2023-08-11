Brokers Issue Forecasts for CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.37) per share.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRSP. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.71. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $83.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,133,019.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,990,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,396,000 after buying an additional 160,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 752,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 168,844 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.