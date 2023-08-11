Bank of America Boosts Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $52.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LI has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.28.

Li Auto Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02. Li Auto has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of -252.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Li Auto will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,175,000 after buying an additional 621,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,128,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,513,000 after acquiring an additional 463,905 shares in the last quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership grew its position in Li Auto by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership now owns 12,551,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321,480 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in Li Auto by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,137,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,708,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,261,000 after acquiring an additional 323,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

