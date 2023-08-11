Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Citigroup

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $11.38 on Monday. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $383.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sohu.com by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sohu.com by 17.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sohu.com by 15,023.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sohu.com by 23.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

