Robert W. Baird Lowers MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $116.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.90.

Get MasTec alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MasTec

MasTec Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $94.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.75 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.23. MasTec has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $123.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.