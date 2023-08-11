Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $229.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $188.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.40.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $204.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.65. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $136.21 and a 52 week high of $209.00.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $46,509.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $731,480.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039 and have sold 6,948 shares valued at $1,324,069. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

