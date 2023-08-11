MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $98.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $113.00.

MTZ has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.90.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $94.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.23. MasTec has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -582.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in MasTec by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

