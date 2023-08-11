Robert W. Baird Trims IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Target Price to $17.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.09.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $28.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $338.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.31.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.03). IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 14,007.47% and a negative return on equity of 84.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens acquired 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 330,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 370.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 40.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

