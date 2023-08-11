BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Receives $15.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

BCAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BioAtla from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of BioAtla in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $2.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.24. BioAtla has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 71.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 2,552.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

