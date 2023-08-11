DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $16.93 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,431,000 after buying an additional 3,184,920 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,106,000 after buying an additional 4,176,103 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,838,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,241,000 after buying an additional 222,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,754,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

