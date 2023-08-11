Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.35.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Infineon Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

