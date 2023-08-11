Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.06.

AMRS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen cut Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amyris from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.10 to $0.65 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Get Amyris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMRS

Amyris Stock Down 80.8 %

AMRS stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $24.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.19. Amyris has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $4.86.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amyris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,007,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 726,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,793,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,797,000 after purchasing an additional 712,965 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 1,037.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 674,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 614,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth about $618,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amyris

(Get Free Report

Amyris, Inc operates as a biotechnology company in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. It creates, manufactures, and commercializes consumer products and ingredient, including clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products; and ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.