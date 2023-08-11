Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives $15.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $14.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 162.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,294,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,198,000 after purchasing an additional 713,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,702,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,103,000 after acquiring an additional 366,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,517,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,552,000 after purchasing an additional 134,483 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 42.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,435,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,808,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,942,000 after purchasing an additional 563,786 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

