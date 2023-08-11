Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives $31.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $22.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $77,489,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,325,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,028,000 after buying an additional 3,705,805 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,769,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,221,000 after buying an additional 2,705,768 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

