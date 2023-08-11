Brokerages Set John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) PT at $116.00

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 124.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBT stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.88 and a 200-day moving average of $110.60. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $125.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.98 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

