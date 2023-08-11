Brokerages Set John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) PT at $116.00

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on John Bean Technologies
Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies
John Bean Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %
JBT stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.88 and a 200-day moving average of $110.60. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $125.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45.
John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.98 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.
John Bean Technologies Company Profile
John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than John Bean Technologies
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- Stock Average Calculator
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.