Head-To-Head Contrast: Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) & Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) and Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kenon and Capital Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital Power has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.04%. Given Capital Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capital Power is more favorable than Kenon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

14.0% of Kenon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Capital Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Kenon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Kenon pays an annual dividend of $2.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Capital Power pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Kenon pays out -45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital Power pays out 136.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kenon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Kenon and Capital Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenon -58.05% -12.90% -7.79% Capital Power N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kenon and Capital Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenon $573.96 million 2.40 $312.65 million ($6.20) -4.13 Capital Power N/A N/A N/A $0.94 32.28

Kenon has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Power. Kenon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capital Power beats Kenon on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services. It also operates a fleet of 150 vessels. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Singapore. Kenon Holdings Ltd. is a subsidiary of Ansonia Holdings Singapore B.V.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities. It also manages its related electricity, natural gas, and emissions portfolios by undertaking trading and marketing activities. Capital Power Corporation was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

