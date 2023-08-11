Head-To-Head Comparison: AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) versus Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) and AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Gritstone bio has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVROBIO has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gritstone bio and AVROBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone bio -820.91% -81.55% -57.36% AVROBIO N/A -117.18% -87.33%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone bio $19.94 million 8.12 -$119.69 million ($1.29) -1.41 AVROBIO N/A N/A -$105.89 million ($2.30) -0.68

This table compares Gritstone bio and AVROBIO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AVROBIO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gritstone bio. Gritstone bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVROBIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gritstone bio and AVROBIO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone bio 1 0 4 0 2.60 AVROBIO 0 1 2 0 2.67

Gritstone bio currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 215.93%. AVROBIO has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.41%. Given Gritstone bio’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Gritstone bio is more favorable than AVROBIO.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of AVROBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of AVROBIO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AVROBIO beats Gritstone bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gritstone bio



Gritstone bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including microsatellite stable colorectal cancers. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors. In addition, it develops CORAL, a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine platform designed to deliver spike and additional SARS-CoV-2 T cell epitopes for protection and broader immunity against SARS-CoV-2 variants; and a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to treat and cure human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; and license agreement with Genevant Sciences GmbH. The company was formerly known as Gritstone Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Gritstone bio, Inc. in May 2021. Gritstone bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About AVROBIO



AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease. The company's pipeline includes AVR-RD-02, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Gaucher disease type 1, as well as to treat Gaucher disease type 3; AVR-RD-03 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of Pompe disease; AVR-RD-04, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystinosis; and AVR-RD-05 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of Hunter syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

