MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

MLTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Securities increased their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $29.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLTX opened at $54.53 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $63.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.16 and a beta of 1.43.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,927,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

