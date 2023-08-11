Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut Mesoblast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. William Blair cut shares of Mesoblast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mesoblast by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MESO opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.21. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 1,043.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

