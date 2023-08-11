Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $829.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

