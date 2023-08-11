Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) and WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS) Head to Head Review

WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) and Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for WANG & LEE GROUP and Matrix Service, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get WANG & LEE GROUP alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WANG & LEE GROUP 0 0 0 0 N/A Matrix Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WANG & LEE GROUP N/A N/A N/A Matrix Service -4.88% -20.10% -9.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WANG & LEE GROUP and Matrix Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares WANG & LEE GROUP and Matrix Service’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WANG & LEE GROUP $4.17 million 2.93 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Matrix Service $789.89 million 0.23 -$63.90 million ($1.43) -4.71

WANG & LEE GROUP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Matrix Service.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of Matrix Service shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Matrix Service shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WANG & LEE GROUP beats Matrix Service on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WANG & LEE GROUP

(Get Free Report)

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors. Its clients range from small startups to large companies. The company serves hospitals, schools and educational institute, hotels, residential development, commercial building, shopping arcade, HKSAR, public utilities, theme park, and data centers. WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Wang & Lee Brothers, Inc.

About Matrix Service

(Get Free Report)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions. The Utility and Power Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, and upgrades and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services. This segment also provides engineering, fabrication, and construction services for LNG utility peak shaving facilities; and construction and maintenance services to power generation facilities, including natural gas fired facilities. The Process and Industrial Facilities segment engages in the crude oil refining; processing, fractionating, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids; and offers plant maintenance, turnarounds, engineering, industrial cleaning services, and capital construction service. The Storage and Terminal Solutions segment undertakes work related to aboveground storage tanks and terminals; engineering, fabrication and construction, and maintenance and repair, which include planned and emergency services; and LNG, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum, hydrogen, and other specialty vessels, which comprise spheres, as well as marine structures, and truck and rail loading/offloading facilities. Its services include engineering, fabrication and construction, and maintenance and repair, including planned and emergency services, as well as geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Matrix Service Company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for WANG & LEE GROUP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANG & LEE GROUP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.