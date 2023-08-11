Bumble Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 20,944 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 346% compared to the typical volume of 4,700 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bumble by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.87. Bumble has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $35.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.63 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Bumble’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bumble from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Bumble from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

View Our Latest Report on Bumble

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.