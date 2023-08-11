Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cidara Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Cidara Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cidara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

CDTX stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.95% and a negative net margin of 9.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cidara Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

