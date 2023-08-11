Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Cintas in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.45. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $14.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.07 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.00.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $490.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas has a 1 year low of $370.93 and a 1 year high of $518.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

