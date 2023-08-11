Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Creative Realities, Inc. Issued By Taglich Brothers (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Creative Realities in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Creative Realities’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million.

CREX stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Creative Realities has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Creative Realities by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 111,200 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 29.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 62,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

