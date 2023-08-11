DA Davidson Comments on HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HomeTrust Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HTBI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $422.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.65. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert E. James purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,708,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $30,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,716,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,987,000 after purchasing an additional 195,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.