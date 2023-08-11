Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pharvaris in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pharvaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Pharvaris Stock Up 6.1 %

PHVS opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. Pharvaris has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $582.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of -3.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pharvaris by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

