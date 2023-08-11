Analysts Offer Predictions for OPKO Health, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for OPKO Health in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.27). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OPKO Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.97 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 24.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

OPK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised OPKO Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OPKO Health

OPKO Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.77. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPKO Health

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,681,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,254,316.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPKO Health

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.