Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives $165.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $129.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.96 and its 200 day moving average is $152.44. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $123.67 and a twelve month high of $216.52. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 65.91%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

