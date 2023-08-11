Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives $165.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.43.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE EXR opened at $129.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.96 and its 200 day moving average is $152.44. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $123.67 and a twelve month high of $216.52. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 65.91%.
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.
