Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives $165.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2023

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXRGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Extra Space Storage

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE EXR opened at $129.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.96 and its 200 day moving average is $152.44. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $123.67 and a twelve month high of $216.52. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 65.91%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.