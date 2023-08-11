Brokers Issue Forecasts for Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.87. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

MMSI opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.13. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $85.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,098,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,777,000 after purchasing an additional 427,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,653,000 after purchasing an additional 377,858 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,928,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,551,000 after acquiring an additional 411,123 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,091,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,178,000 after acquiring an additional 112,986 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

