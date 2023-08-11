Critical Contrast: REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) versus KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Free Report) and KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares REC Silicon ASA and KLA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REC Silicon ASA N/A N/A N/A KLA 32.27% 138.06% 26.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares REC Silicon ASA and KLA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REC Silicon ASA N/A N/A N/A $0.06 27.51 KLA $10.50 billion 6.46 $3.39 billion $24.09 20.60

Institutional & Insider Ownership

KLA has higher revenue and earnings than REC Silicon ASA. KLA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REC Silicon ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

25.8% of REC Silicon ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of KLA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of KLA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for REC Silicon ASA and KLA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REC Silicon ASA 1 0 0 0 1.00 KLA 1 7 7 0 2.40

KLA has a consensus target price of $455.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.22%. Given KLA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KLA is more favorable than REC Silicon ASA.

Summary

KLA beats REC Silicon ASA on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REC Silicon ASA

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including NextSi used for multi crystalline and monocrystalline solar ingot and wafer production in the manufacturing of solar modules. The company provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising Float Zone based devices that are used in motor control and power conversion processes for hybrid and electric vehicles, wind energy, and high voltage transmission, 5G communications, high-speed trains, Internet of Things, and big data; and Czochralski, an electronic grade polysilicon that principally used in manufacturing of semiconductor wafers. In addition, it offers silicon gases consisting of silane, dichlorosilane, monochlorosilane, and disilane. The company was formerly known as Renewable Energy Corporation ASA and changed its name to REC Silicon ASA in October 2013. REC Silicon ASA was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other. The company offers integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing products that comprises wafer inspection and review, and metrology; wafer and substrate defect inspection and metrology; reticle defect inspection and metrology; chemical/materials quality analysis; in situ process management and wafer handling diagnostics for IC and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) manufacturing; software products to provide run-time process control, defect excursion identification, process corrections, and defect classification; and refurbished and remanufactured products. It also provides specialty semiconductor manufacturing, benchtop metrology, surface characterization, and electrical property measurement services for general purpose/ lab applications; etch, plasma dicing, deposition, and other wafer processing technologies and solutions for the semiconductor and microelectronics industry. In addition, the company offers direct imaging, inspection, optical shaping, additive printing, and computer-aided manufacturing and engineering solutions for the PCB market; inspection and electrical testing systems to identify and classify defects, as well as systems to repair defects for the display market; and inspection and metrology systems for quality control and yield improvement in advanced and traditional semiconductor packaging markets. The company was formerly known as KLA-Tencor Corporation and changed its name to KLA Corporation in July 2019. KLA Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

