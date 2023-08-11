NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR) & Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Critical Survey

NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR – Get Free Report) and Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

NextMart has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgio has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NextMart and Edgio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextMart 0 0 0 0 N/A Edgio 0 4 1 1 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Edgio has a consensus price target of $2.53, indicating a potential upside of 248.22%. Given Edgio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Edgio is more favorable than NextMart.

30.7% of Edgio shares are held by institutional investors. 56.4% of NextMart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Edgio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NextMart and Edgio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextMart N/A N/A N/A Edgio -34.43% -22.12% -11.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextMart and Edgio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextMart N/A N/A -$340,000.00 N/A N/A Edgio $338.60 million 0.48 -$136.52 million ($0.65) -1.12

NextMart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Edgio.

Summary

Edgio beats NextMart on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextMart

NextMart, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the art event and art media direct marketing; art-themed products design and marketing; and art themed real estate development businesses. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Edgio

Edgio, Inc. provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions. It also offers cloud security, edge compute, origin storage, and support services. In addition, the company provides content delivery, video content management, and streaming services, performance services for website and web application and security; professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services. The company was formerly known as Limelight Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Edgio, Inc. in June 2022. Edgio, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

