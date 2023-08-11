Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) vs. Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Head-To-Head Contrast

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) and Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Manchester United and Universal Music Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United -16.59% -46.66% -3.77% Universal Music Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manchester United and Universal Music Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United $776.37 million 4.85 -$153.76 million ($0.73) -31.29 Universal Music Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Universal Music Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manchester United.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Manchester United and Universal Music Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manchester United 0 1 0 0 2.00 Universal Music Group 1 0 2 0 2.33

Manchester United presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.65%. Universal Music Group has a consensus price target of $28.38, indicating a potential upside of 8.65%. Given Manchester United’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Manchester United is more favorable than Universal Music Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.9% of Manchester United shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Universal Music Group beats Manchester United on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. It also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, the company distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations club competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, it offers a direct to consumer subscription mobile application; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,240 seats, as well as invests in properties. The company was formerly known as Manchester United Ltd. changed its name to Manchester United plc in August 2012. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations. The Music Publishing segment discovers and develops songwriters, as well as owns and administers the copyright for musical compositions used in recordings, public performances, and related uses, such as films and advertisements. The Merchandising & Other segment produces and sells artist and other branded products through various sales channels, including fashion retail, concert touring, and internet, as well as offers brand rights management services. The company has approximately 3 million recordings, 4 million owned and administered titles, and 220 artists/brands, as well as owns approximately 50 labels covering various music genres. Universal Music Group N.V. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Hilversum, the Netherlands.

