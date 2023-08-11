Aberdeen International (AABVF) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,199 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Aberdeen International to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Aberdeen International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aberdeen International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aberdeen International 0 0 0 0 N/A Aberdeen International Competitors 1051 4441 5727 82 2.43

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 76.56%. Given Aberdeen International’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aberdeen International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Aberdeen International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen International N/A N/A -0.10 Aberdeen International Competitors $213.71 million $1.89 million 16.64

Aberdeen International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aberdeen International. Aberdeen International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aberdeen International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen International N/A N/A N/A Aberdeen International Competitors 372.08% 7.32% 4.83%

Summary

Aberdeen International rivals beat Aberdeen International on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International Inc., a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk. The company was formerly known as International Catalyst Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Aberdeen International Inc. in November 2001. Aberdeen International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

