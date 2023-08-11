Head-To-Head Review: RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) versus Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.2% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Southside Bancshares and RBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 29.88% 14.37% 1.39% RBB Bancorp 25.57% 11.61% 1.41%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $261.81 million 3.78 $105.02 million $3.35 9.68 RBB Bancorp $192.22 million 1.42 $64.33 million $2.95 4.86

This table compares Southside Bancshares and RBB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than RBB Bancorp. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southside Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Southside Bancshares pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RBB Bancorp pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years and RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. RBB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Southside Bancshares and RBB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southside Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 RBB Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Southside Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.33%. RBB Bancorp has a consensus price target of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 12.66%. Given RBB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RBB Bancorp is more favorable than Southside Bancshares.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats RBB Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration, revocable and testamentary trusts, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential, commercial, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services. The company serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates branches in the Western region with branches in Los Angeles County, California; Orange County, California; Ventura County, California; Clark County, Nevada; Honolulu, Hawaii, as well as in Eastern region with branches in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, New York; Chicago, Illinois and Edison, New Jersey. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

