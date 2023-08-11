Contrasting Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) and Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) and Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Toto shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Toto pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Travis Perkins pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Toto pays out 0.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Travis Perkins pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Toto is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toto N/A N/A N/A Travis Perkins N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Toto and Travis Perkins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Toto and Travis Perkins, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toto 0 0 1 0 3.00 Travis Perkins 1 4 0 0 1.80

Travis Perkins has a consensus price target of $974.17, suggesting a potential upside of 8,505.71%. Given Travis Perkins’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Travis Perkins is more favorable than Toto.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Toto and Travis Perkins’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toto N/A N/A N/A $204.16 0.14 Travis Perkins N/A N/A N/A $1.12 10.11

Toto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Travis Perkins, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Toto beats Travis Perkins on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toto

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc. The company also offers modular kitchens; bathroom vanity units; marbright artificial marble counters; bathroom ventilation, heating, and drying systems; and welfare equipment, etc. In addition, it provides green building materials, such as tiles, ceramic slabs, etc.; and ceramics. The company was formerly known as TOTO Kiki Ltd. and changed its name to Toto Ltd. in 2007. Toto Ltd. was incorporated in 1917 and is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services. Further, it provides insulation and interior building products to interior building specialists, contractors, and builders. The company markets its products under Travis Perkins, Toolstation, BSS, Keyline, and CCF brands. Travis Perkins plc was founded in 1797 and is headquartered in Northampton, the United Kingdom.

