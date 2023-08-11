Comparing RXO (RXO) & Its Competitors

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) is one of 35 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare RXO to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RXO and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.23 billion $92.00 million 179.55 RXO Competitors $3.79 billion $228.37 million 31.65

RXO has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. RXO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

91.3% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for RXO and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 1 12 5 0 2.22 RXO Competitors 107 926 1831 31 2.62

RXO currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.86%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 34.97%. Given RXO’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RXO has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO 0.28% 9.50% 3.37% RXO Competitors -2,587.66% 11.74% -3.68%

Summary

RXO competitors beat RXO on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About RXO

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

