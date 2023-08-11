Comparing Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) and Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) and Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great-West Lifeco and Manulife Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great-West Lifeco N/A N/A N/A $2.60 11.31 Manulife Financial $13.19 billion 2.71 $5.53 billion $2.18 8.95

Manulife Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Great-West Lifeco. Manulife Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great-West Lifeco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Great-West Lifeco pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Manulife Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Great-West Lifeco pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manulife Financial pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Manulife Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Manulife Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Great-West Lifeco and Manulife Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great-West Lifeco 0 1 1 0 2.50 Manulife Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.78%. Manulife Financial has a consensus target price of $29.29, suggesting a potential upside of 50.03%. Given Manulife Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Manulife Financial is more favorable than Great-West Lifeco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Great-West Lifeco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of Manulife Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Manulife Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Great-West Lifeco and Manulife Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great-West Lifeco N/A N/A N/A Manulife Financial N/A 12.77% 0.72%

Summary

Manulife Financial beats Great-West Lifeco on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc. engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations. It also provides individual product solutions and employer-sponsored retirement savings plans that offers saving, investment, and advisory services; wealth and investment management, and related administrative function and distribution services; and investment products, including equity, fixed-income, absolute return and alternative strategies, hedge fund and other alternative strategies, model-based separately managed accounts, and model portfolios. In addition, the company offers bulk and individual payout annuities, equity release mortgages, life bonds, and retirement drawdown and pension products; savings and investments; and provides asset management services for pension schemes, insurance companies, wealth managers, fiduciary managers, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as third-party institutional clients. Further, it provides life, health, annuity/longevity, mortgage surety, and property catastrophe reinsurance products. The company offers its products under the Canada Life, Irish Life, Empower, Putnam Investments, and PanAgora brand names. It distributes its products through a network of sales force, brokers, consultants, advisors, third-party administrators, financial institutions, dealers, managing general agencies, financial planners, employee benefit consultants, banks, and multi-tied agents. The company was founded in 1891 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada. Great-West Lifeco Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Power Financial Corporation.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks. The Insurance and Annuity Products segment provides deposit and credit products; and individual life insurance, individual and group long-term care insurance, and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through multiple distribution channels, including insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. The Corporate and Other segment is involved in property and casualty reinsurance businesses; and run-off reinsurance operations, including variable annuities, and accident and health. The company also manages timberland and agricultural portfolios; and engages in insurance agency, investment counseling and dealer, portfolio and mutual fund management, property and casualty insurance, and mutual fund dealer businesses. Manulife Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

