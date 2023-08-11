Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) versus Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Financial Analysis

Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) and Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Prada and Fossil Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prada N/A N/A N/A Fossil Group -3.92% -12.56% -3.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of Prada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Fossil Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Fossil Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prada N/A N/A N/A $0.22 31.46 Fossil Group $1.63 billion 0.07 -$44.16 million ($1.24) -1.81

This table compares Prada and Fossil Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Prada has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fossil Group. Fossil Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Prada and Fossil Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prada 0 0 0 0 N/A Fossil Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Prada beats Fossil Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prada

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It also manufactures and distributes private label brands, as well as purchases and resells branded products in non-FOSSIL branded retail stores. The company offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, SKAGEN, MICHELE, RELIC, and ZODIAC; and under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MICHAEL KORS, PUMA, TORY BURCH, Skechers, and BMW. The company sells its products through company-owned retail and outlet stores, department stores, specialty retail stores, specialty watch and jewelry stores, mass market stores, e-commerce sites, licensed and franchised FOSSIL retail stores, and retail concessions, as well as sells its products on airlines and cruise ships. The company was formerly known as Fossil, Inc. and changed its name to Fossil Group, Inc. in May 2013. Fossil Group, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

