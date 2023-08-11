Pacific Software (OTCMKTS:PFSF) & Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Head-To-Head Survey

Pacific Software (OTCMKTS:PFSF – Get Free Report) and Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacific Software and Domino’s Pizza’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Domino’s Pizza $4.51 billion 3.10 $452.26 million $13.23 30.11

Domino’s Pizza has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Software.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Domino’s Pizza 2 13 13 0 2.39

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pacific Software and Domino’s Pizza, as reported by MarketBeat.

Domino’s Pizza has a consensus target price of $389.17, suggesting a potential downside of 2.32%. Given Domino’s Pizza’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Domino’s Pizza is more favorable than Pacific Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.6% of Domino’s Pizza shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Pacific Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Domino’s Pizza shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Software and Domino’s Pizza’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Software N/A N/A N/A Domino’s Pizza 10.49% -11.24% 29.17%

Summary

Domino’s Pizza beats Pacific Software on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Software

Pacific Software, Inc., a development stage company, engages in designing, developing, licensing, and operating transactional solutions worldwide. The company manages BOAPIN.com, a multi-lingual and multi-faceted commodities trading platform designed for international clients, traders, and subscribers. It is also postured for investments, mergers, acquisitions, and business combination strategies for various technologies and digital platforms. The company intends to deliver its trading solutions to agriculture, fertilizers, chemicals, cosmetics, electronics, and equipment industries. The company was formerly known as Pacific Mining, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Software, Inc. in November 2006. Pacific Software, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. It also provides oven-baked sandwiches, pasta, boneless chicken and chicken wings, bread and dips side items, desserts, and soft drink products. Domino's Pizza, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

