Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) & NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Head-To-Head Survey

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) and NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 0 0 0 0 N/A NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji -12.53% -7.58% -5.41% NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $167.33 million 0.10 -$20.03 million ($1.00) -0.86 NovelStem International $10,000.00 1,072.38 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A

NovelStem International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yunji.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Yunji shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NovelStem International shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of Yunji shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Yunji has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovelStem International has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NovelStem International beats Yunji on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp., a development stage biotechnology holding company, focuses on development and commercialization of stem cell-based diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

