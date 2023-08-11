Critical Survey: OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) & Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OraSure Technologies 9.01% 11.58% 9.67% Lyra Therapeutics -5,032.86% -69.00% -52.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OraSure Technologies and Lyra Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OraSure Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OraSure Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.76%. Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 497.01%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than OraSure Technologies.

85.1% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Lyra Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OraSure Technologies $479.95 million 0.97 -$17.93 million $0.58 10.88 Lyra Therapeutics $1.31 million 81.73 -$55.28 million ($1.63) -2.06

OraSure Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics. Lyra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OraSure Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

OraSure Technologies has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OraSure Technologies beats Lyra Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's diagnostic products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D. saliva alcohol test. It also offers genomic products under the Oragene and ORAcollect brands for collecting genetic material from human saliva; Colli-Pee collection devices for the volumetric collection of void urine samples; and microbiome laboratory testing and analytical services. In addition, the company provides microbiome products, such as OMNIgene GUT for self-collecting microbial DNA from feces or stool samples for gut microbiome profiling; OMNIgene GUT DNA and RNA collection devices; and OMNIgeneGUT Dx collection device for collection of human fecal samples and the stabilization of DNA from the bacterial community. Additionally, it provides other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians' offices, commercial and industrial entities, disease risk management, diagnostics, pharmaceutical, biotech, nutrition, companion animal, and environmental markets. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

